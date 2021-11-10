JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,561 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IGMS shares. Wedbush raised shares of IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.71.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of -1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average of $72.54.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $87,938.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,812 shares of company stock valued at $235,667. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

