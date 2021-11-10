JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 364.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in argenx were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter worth $1,531,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $323.36 on Wednesday. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $246.02 and a 1 year high of $382.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $310.26 and a 200 day moving average of $303.27.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.96) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

