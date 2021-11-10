JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Forma Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,334,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,986,000 after purchasing an additional 44,549 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of -0.51.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FMTX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Forma Therapeutics Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.