JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3,582.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,922 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $346,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $149,000.

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $117.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.53. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $87.52 and a 1 year high of $118.23.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

