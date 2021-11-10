JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $470,000 Stake in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.35% of Odonate Therapeutics worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODT. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 2,088.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 181,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 99.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 300,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 149,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODT opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.43. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $7.10.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

