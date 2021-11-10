JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NICE were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NICE. Citigroup lifted their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.14.

NICE stock opened at $287.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.73, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $211.25 and a fifty-two week high of $304.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

