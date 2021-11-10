JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $442,000 in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $37,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.12.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $436.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar bought 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aveanna Healthcare Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

