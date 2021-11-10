JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 20,275 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) by 6,647.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,342,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,303,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,747,000 after buying an additional 611,628 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,910,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 19.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $347,672.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $225,686,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,590,381 shares of company stock valued at $227,783,487 over the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on NAPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.10.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

