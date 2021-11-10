JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 61,132 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4,140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,131,000 after buying an additional 1,476,481 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,251,000 after buying an additional 298,586 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 592,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,847,000 after purchasing an additional 280,964 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 605,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 225,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Six Columns Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $6,244,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHEF opened at $35.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

In other news, CFO James Leddy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

