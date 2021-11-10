JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 95,999 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.15% of Ceragon Networks worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at $7,568,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,527,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 366,245 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 381.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 84,441 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $267.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.74.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.