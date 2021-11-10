JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,897 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of The First Bancorp worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNLC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The First Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 41.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 25.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The First Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The First Bancorp alerts:

The First Bancorp stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. The First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.69%.

About The First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.