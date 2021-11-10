Jupiter (JUP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.30 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for about $0.0245 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 16.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00072313 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00073241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00098354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,620.38 or 0.99787014 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,596.55 or 0.07098006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00020142 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

