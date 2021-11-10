Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of KAI opened at $232.68 on Tuesday. Kadant has a twelve month low of $124.91 and a twelve month high of $236.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kadant will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

In other Kadant news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $388,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total transaction of $439,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,182 shares of company stock worth $4,413,090 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 61.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 7.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

