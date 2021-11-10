Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kaman in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $40.47 on Monday. Kaman has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kaman by 99.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman in the second quarter worth about $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaman in the second quarter worth about $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaman by 25.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Kaman in the first quarter worth about $186,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

