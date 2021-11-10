Kanen Wealth Management LLC Acquires 52,203 Shares of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,224,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,203 shares during the period. Select Interior Concepts makes up 4.8% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kanen Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 8.58% of Select Interior Concepts worth $20,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 10,040.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 66.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the second quarter worth about $123,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

SIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Select Interior Concepts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities downgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist downgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SIC remained flat at $$14.49 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $375.96 million, a PE ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 10.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in interior selections, merchandising, and complex supply chain management with a focus on the residential construction market. It operates through the Residential Design Services (RDS) and Architectural Surfaces Group (ASG) business segments.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.