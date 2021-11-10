Kanen Wealth Management LLC Sells 28,308 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kanen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,308 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 0.3% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 25.9% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Altria Group by 15.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,161 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Altria Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 116,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 23.5% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 83,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,127,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.48 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

