Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.97

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.97 and last traded at C$4.84, with a volume of 250157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.92.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$712.28 million and a PE ratio of 8.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.57.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$69.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Karora Resources Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

