Karora Resources (TSE:KRR) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.97

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.97 and last traded at C$4.84, with a volume of 250157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.92.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Karora Resources from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$712.28 million and a PE ratio of 8.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.57.
About Karora Resources (TSE:KRR)
Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.
