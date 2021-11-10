Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Trading Down 4.5%

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s stock price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.03 and last traded at $8.03. 7,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,955,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KPTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $634.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.09.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

