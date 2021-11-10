Keep3rV1 Hits Market Capitalization of $223.10 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 34.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 227.5% higher against the dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $223.10 million and approximately $602.73 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,115.51 or 0.01716793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00052610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.82 or 0.00216732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00091332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

