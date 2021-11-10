Kelly Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

Kelly Services has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years. Kelly Services has a payout ratio of 10.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYB traded down $2.21 on Wednesday, reaching $18.96. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,069. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $746.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

