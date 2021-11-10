Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €860.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €860.00 ($1,011.76) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KER. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($1,058.82) target price on Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($976.47) price objective on Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €681.00 ($801.18) price objective on Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) price objective on Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($870.59) price objective on Kering in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €782.67 ($920.78).

Get Kering alerts:

EPA:KER opened at €681.90 ($802.24) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €649.90 and its 200 day moving average price is €699.90. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.