Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Director Sells $181,600.00 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KDP opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 228,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 137,437 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 267,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 81,653 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after buying an additional 78,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,049,000 after buying an additional 3,167,455 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 940,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,140,000 after buying an additional 119,046 shares during the period. 49.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

