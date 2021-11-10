Kevin Holleran Sells 12,772 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CEO Kevin Holleran sold 12,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $305,506.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Kevin Holleran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 18th, Kevin Holleran sold 24,528 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $540,106.56.
HAYW opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAYW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hayward in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $2,965,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at about $3,776,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at about $21,064,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at about $5,545,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at about $4,220,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hayward Company Profile
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
Further Reading: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.