Kevin Holleran Sells 12,772 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CEO Kevin Holleran sold 12,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $305,506.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Holleran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Kevin Holleran sold 24,528 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $540,106.56.

HAYW opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Hayward had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $350.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAYW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hayward in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $2,965,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at about $3,776,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at about $21,064,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at about $5,545,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Hayward during the first quarter valued at about $4,220,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

