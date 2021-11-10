Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kewaunee Scientific were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 11.8% during the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 138,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 14,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KEQU opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $39.49 million for the quarter.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of laboratory, healthcare, technical furniture, and infrastructure products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, and international. The Domestic segment designs, manufactures, and installs scientific and technical furniture, including steel and wood laboratory cabinetry, fume hoods, laminate casework, flexible systems, worksurfaces, workstations, workbenches, and computer enclosures.

