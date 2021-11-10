KeyCorp Weighs in on NN, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for NN in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Get NN alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $242.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.23. NN has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $9.62.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. NN had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

In other NN news, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti bought 5,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,790 shares in the company, valued at $217,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $80,000. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NN by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NN by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in NN by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in NN by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 285,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NN

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.