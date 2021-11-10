Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.23% of Kimball Electronics worth $28,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after buying an additional 66,008 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

KE opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $691.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.40. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 3.40%.

In other Kimball Electronics news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $99,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $543,795. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.