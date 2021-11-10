Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 59.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 498,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 297.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $125.27 and a one year high of $144.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

