Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target Raised to C$213.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$204.00 to C$213.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KXSCF opened at $167.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.31. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $167.20.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

