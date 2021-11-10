Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 102,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 35.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,583,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 681,315 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Gannett by 138,015.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gannett by 27.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 297,177 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gannett by 42.6% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 969,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 289,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gannett by 59.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,688.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gannett stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $802.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34. Gannett Co., Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $7.05.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

