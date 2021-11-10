Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 840 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 84.1% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 46,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 9.4% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 380,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,731,000 after acquiring an additional 32,701 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.52. The company has a market cap of $185.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

