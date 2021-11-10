Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $585,000 Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

J opened at $144.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.75 and its 200 day moving average is $135.76. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.49 and a fifty-two week high of $146.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.