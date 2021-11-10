Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $586,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.35% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 178.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 830.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $254,000.

JCPB stock opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.72. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.57 and a one year high of $56.54.

