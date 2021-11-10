Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $665,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 336.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 295,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,597,000 after purchasing an additional 227,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 136.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 36,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIK Capital LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $75.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average is $67.32.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

