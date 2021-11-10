Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 232 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Workday by 0.9% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Workday by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.96.

Workday stock opened at $293.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1,630.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.86 and a 1-year high of $294.49.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.55, for a total value of $168,556.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

