KLA Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
KLA has increased its dividend payment by 54.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. KLA has a payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KLA to earn $21.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.
NASDAQ KLAC opened at $417.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $352.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.54. KLA has a 52 week low of $223.13 and a 52 week high of $419.33.
KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.
About KLA
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.
Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.