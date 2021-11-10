KLA Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

KLA has increased its dividend payment by 54.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. KLA has a payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KLA to earn $21.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $417.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $352.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.54. KLA has a 52 week low of $223.13 and a 52 week high of $419.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

