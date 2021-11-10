Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €31.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been given a €31.00 ($36.47) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AD has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.80 ($36.24) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a twelve month high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

