Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NYSE:KFY opened at $81.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.34.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.91%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $757,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 7,165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

