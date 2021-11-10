Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CL King started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.71 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

DNUT stock opened at $12.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.35.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $341.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 234,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $3,378,023.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,531,326 shares of company stock worth $24,226,768 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

