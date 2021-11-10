Kuende Hits Market Capitalization of $594,617.77 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 10th. In the last week, Kuende has traded 3% higher against the dollar. Kuende has a market capitalization of $594,617.77 and $20.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuende coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kuende alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00054709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.20 or 0.00227179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00093744 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Kuende Profile

Kuende (CRYPTO:KUE) is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Buying and Selling Kuende

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.