Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s FY2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KURA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

KURA stock opened at $18.41 on Monday. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth $27,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 31.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the first quarter valued at $351,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.