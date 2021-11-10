Kurt F. Wozniak Sells 16,390 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Stock

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $852,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.97.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after buying an additional 190,576 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,523,000 after purchasing an additional 398,283 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 6.4% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 48.0% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 115,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 37,475 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMCO shares. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.