Kurt L. Darrow Sells 53,124 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Stock

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 53,124 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,889,620.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LZB opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.05. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,855,000 after acquiring an additional 66,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,015,000 after buying an additional 56,282 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 5.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,246,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after buying an additional 67,036 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,081,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,075,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 820,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,873,000 after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

