L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Cut by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 92.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,082 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.17.

NYSE:LHX opened at $224.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.70 and a 52-week high of $246.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,313 shares of company stock worth $82,598,075 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

