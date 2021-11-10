Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Receives Outperform Rating from Eight Capital

Eight Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LIF. Raymond James set a C$41.00 price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.42.

Shares of LIF opened at C$34.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.10. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 52 week low of C$23.47 and a 52 week high of C$50.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

