Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,759 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,973 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,537,000 after purchasing an additional 525,528 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $238.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,956. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $170.40 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.71.

