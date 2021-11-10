Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 93 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $163.59. 87,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,007,026. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $142.86 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.57. The stock has a market cap of $430.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

