Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.73.

DIS stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,284,731. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.98. The company has a market cap of $320.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

