Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $8.28 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $468.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,329. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $351.87 and a fifty-two week high of $472.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $449.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.37.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

