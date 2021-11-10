Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 273 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Facebook by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 704,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $244,855,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Facebook by 25.2% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 45,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.14, for a total value of $26,447,422.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,269,488 shares of company stock worth $798,317,052 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.50. 313,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,710,180. The company has a market capitalization of $922.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $345.24 and its 200 day moving average is $342.74. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.