Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 4,184 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.1% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $14,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,588 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $785,227,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,502,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,842,000 after acquiring an additional 460,066 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4,554.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,561,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,957,000 after buying an additional 5,442,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,519,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR remained flat at $$110.26 during midday trading on Wednesday. 80,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,548,533. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.46 and a 12-month high of $111.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.19.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.